Impact Wrestling Announces New Weekly Series

Impact Wrestling has announced a new weekly Twitch series that features former WWE star Santino Marella that premieres this Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018. The promotion issued the following:

BREAKING: A brand new weekly @Twitch show featuring @milanmiracle and @DestinyWrestle’s Iceman talking all the latest news in the world of pro wrestling and MMA will debut THIS WEDNESDAY at 4pm ET at https://www.twitch.tv/impactwrestling !