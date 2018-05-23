Impact Wrestling Announces Pre-Slammiversary Press Conference & Public Q&A

The following was sent to us:

Impact Wrestling Announces Pre-Slammiversary Press Conference and Public Q&A on June 4 in Toronto



TORONTO – The road to Slammiversary, IMPACT Wrestling’s marquee annual summer pay-per-view extravaganza, officially kicks off on Monday morning, June 4, with a Slammiversary press conference and public Q&A session featuring the superstars and Knockouts of IMPACT Wrestling.



The event will be held at 10:00 a.m. ET at Real Sports Bar & Grill in Toronto, voted by ESPN as the best sports bar in North America, located in Maple Leaf Square at 15 York Street.



Tickets for Slammiversary will be available on June 4 at the press conference, or at ShopIMPACT.com, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. In addition, tickets for Slammiversary will be available on June 3 at Destiny World Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling’s One Night Only: Zero Fear in Mississauga, Ont.



The press conference and Q&A will feature former IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries, former NFL player Moose and five-time former Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne. In addition, IMPACT officials have confirmed the mysterious Su Yung will be in attendance, along with IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim, who was born and raised in Toronto.



All media is invited to attend and international media will be able to participate via conference call or email. Full details are forthcoming.



The public is invited to attend and participate in this rare Q&A session with the stars of IMPACT Wrestling and its three-member executive team of Ed Nordholm, Scott D’Amore and Don Callis. There will be limited autograph opportunities after the press conference.



“Slammiversary is one of the biggest events in company history and we’ll host our Sweet 16 party on July 22nd in Toronto,” said Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “This press conference and Q&A on June 4th will no doubt bring energy, excitement and emotion to our most anticipated event of the summer.”



IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show IMPACT! broadcasts in Canada on Fight Network and GameTV on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, available in 10 million homes across the country. Both channels are also subsidiaries of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., the parent company of IMPACT Wrestling.



Slammiversary, which takes place on Sunday, July 22 on pay-per-view, emanates from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada. The three-hour event kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be available globally on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel and the FITE.tv live streaming app. Matches will be unveiled in the coming weeks.



VIP packages for Slammiversary will be available at ShopIMPACT.com. The Rebel Entertainment Complex will also play host to two days of television tapings for the flagship weekly show IMPACT! on July 23 and July 24.