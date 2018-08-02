Impact Wrestling Champions Appearing At Friday’s Wrestling Revolver

Wrestling Revolver “Catalina Wrestling Mixer” FRIDAY 8/3 in Dayton!

ProWrestlingRevolver.com – Wrestling Revolver “Catalina Wrestling Mixer” Volume 2 heads THIS FRIDAY, August 3 to the Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST in Dayton, OH at 8 pm!

This year, the #CatalinaWrestlingMixer brings a tag tournament, featuring:

– Impact Wrestling Tag champions LAX (Santana and Ortiz) vs. oVe (Jake and Dave Crist)

– Wrestling Revolver Tag champions The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) vs. Killer Death Machines (Nevaeh and Jessicka Havok)

– The Night Ryderz (Dustin Rayz and Alex Colon) vs. Shane Strickland and Jason Cade

– Former Wrestling Revolver Tag champions The BESTies in the World (Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega) vs. Team WHATomorrow (JT Dunn and Dan Maff)

In a Dayton Street Fight, #TheDRAW Sami Callihan vs. Matt Palmer. Will Sami get revenge for Palmer taking out his knee or will Matt silence “the boss” of Revolver, Sami Callihan?

Also featuring Rich Swann, defending the Open Invite Scramble Title; former NXT star Kimber Lee; Ace Romero; Japan’s Shigehiro Irie, and more!

Tickets sold at ProWrestlingRevolver.com and at the door. Front Row and Second Row is sold out. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/613869012309633!

Follow Revolver: twitter.com/pwrevolver – facebook.com/pwrevolver – instagram.com/pwrevolver