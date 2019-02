Joe Hendry announced his departure from Impact Wrestling:

I am now a FREE AGENT. Thank you to Impact for the oppprtunity.

Ive chosen to bet on myself with my new project and I need your support!

Patreon is coming, but for now all I ask is to subscribe: https://t.co/bcDS3WzUYM

Lets get the word out!

RETWEETS + LIKES are Prestigious! pic.twitter.com/WwvLTx98SW

— Joe Hendry (@joeshendry) February 15, 2019