Impact Wrestling Drops Lockdown PPV Event

We noted last month that Impact Wrestling has been planning to bring back more live PPVs. The company is planning to bring back the all steel cage match Lockdown PPV in late April or early May. In recent years the company has used Lockdown as an Impact TV theme.

In an update, it was revealed at Saturday’s TV taping that the company won’t be bringing back the theme. Instead, they will hold a PPV event that is titled, “Redemption.” The reason for them dropping Lockdown is due to Anthem not wanting to produce an all cage matches show.

The promotion will hold Redemption on April 22nd, 2018. No word yet on the location.