EC3 lost to Luke Harper in this week’s Smackdown Live dark match. It was noteworthy to mention that EC3 was managed by Drake Maverick. Maverick, previously known as Rockstar Spud, was EC3’s ally in Impact Wrestling.

Scoop #1: Luke Harper defeats EC3 managed by Drake Maverick pic.twitter.com/8jFGKL6JIv — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 9, 2019