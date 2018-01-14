Impact Wrestling Getting Rid Of One Championship

Impact Wrestling executive Don Callis revealed on his official Twitter account that the Grand Title is done as the promotion is getting rid of it. He wrote the following on social media:
That was the title that never should have been. Rounds system was one of the most sub optimal ideas in the history of the company. Majority of fans hated it.
Once again, title is done. It is not a title change it is a prop
