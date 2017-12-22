Impact Wrestling Holding One Night Only PPV Taping At Upcoming WrestlePro Event

WrestlePro will be partnering with Impact Wrestling for an event on February 2nd in Rahway, NJ, which will double as a One Night Only PPV taping.



Impact champion Eli Drake, Bobby Lashley, Moose, Alberto el Patron, Sonjay Dutt, Allie, KM, Braxton Sutter, Eddie Edwards, Matt Sydal, Fallah Bah, Mario Bokara are scheduled to work the event. For ticket information, you can check out WrestleProOnline.com.