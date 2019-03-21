Impact Wrestling Knockout Signs With All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has signed Allie from IMPACT Wrestling.

Allie announced Thursday via social media that she has signed with AEW.

I am so excited to announce that I have officially signed with @AEWrestling!!!!! 🐰♥️ pic.twitter.com/zMcPPkuuD9 — Allie🐰 (@AllieImpact) March 21, 2019

Allie joining AEW is very surprising since IMPACT Wrestling has her listed as an active Knockout, not to mention that she’s still appearing on IMPACT! television. There was an angle last week where Rosemary pleads for Allie to shed her “dark” persona and bring back “The Bunny.”