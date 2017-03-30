Impact Wrestling Matches For Tonight, Dixie Carter On Garza Jr., Karen Jarrett

– Above is a promo for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode with Karen Jarrett.

– Tonight’s Impact will feature The Decay vs. LAX vs. Reno Scum vs. Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. for the vacant TNA Tag Team Titles. Impact will also feature a “Knockouts Burial Celebration” with TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary, Cody Rhodes vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose, an appearance by Ethan Carter III and more.

– Former TNA President Dixie Carter posted the following on Garza Jr. making his Impact Wrestling debut tonight: