Impact Wrestling News On Talent Perks, LAX, Lance Storm and Killer Kross

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling is now paying for talent hotel costs in the United States and Canada for the first time since Anthem took over the company.

– With Impact Wrestling owning the name LAX, Santana and Ortiz will have a new name now that they’ve left the company.

– Lance Storm is not expected to be working full-time for Impact Wrestling despite his recent work as an agent/producer.

– As previously noted, Killer Kross has been trying to negotiate a better contract with Impact Wrestling. PWInsider.com reports that the company has decided to not use him for the time being. Kross is not injured and hasn’t appeared on Impact programming since Slammiversary.