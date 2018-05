Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the plan going forward for is to tape more frequently. Thus, this would eliminate shows that are three months old airing. That is why Impact Wrestling taped in late April and are coming back in early June with tapings in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Also, for those who are wondering, people in charge of Impact Wrestling creative are Sonjay Dutt, Don Callis, Scott D’Amore and Jimmy Jacobs.