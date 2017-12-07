LIVE IMPACT WRESTLING RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Impact Wrestling Results – December 7, 2017

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.

Alberto El Patron is backstage calling Eli Drake a paper champion, and he’s the reason he lost to Johnny Impact last week. He’s going to find Drake tonight, destroy him, and get his revenge, and that will happen tonight.

We see a video package hyping tonight’s tag match featuring the in-ring debut of Dan Lambert, Ethan Carter III cutting a promo on Matt Sydal, and more between Alberto, Impact, and Drake, then we’re off to the giant barn for our opening match…

Taiji Ishimori vs Caleb Konley

Feeling out process to start, but Ishimori picks up the pace and dropkicks Konley to the floor. Konley dodges a dive, but Ishimori catches himself in the ropes to avoid going splat. Konley finally gets an advantage back in the ring after yanking Ishimori down to the mat by the hair, and covers for 2. Konley blocks a flying headscissors, then hits a legsweep and senton for 2. Konley ditches Ishimori to the floor where Trevor Lee works him over, but Ishimori gives Lee a shot and connects with a springboard dropkick to Konley. Konley catches Ishimori with a Gory Driver for 2, then a sliding lariat and a deadlift into a spinning backfist, followed by a TKO…that Ishimori reverses to a deathdrop for 2. Ishimori hits a 450 splash for the win.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori

Good opener. Trevor Lee runs in and attacks Ishimori after the bell, then orders Konley to get up and join in the beating. Desmond Xavier runs in and fights the Cult of Lee off.

American Top Team is arriving at the arena!

Knockouts Title Tournament Match: Sienna vs Rosemary vs Allie

Sienna bails out to the floor at the bell, then drags Allie out…and winds up on the receiving end of a 2-on-1 beating from Allie and Rosemary. Allie and Rosemary fight over who gets the pin on Sienna, who recovers and leaves both of them laying. Rosemary gets a hanging armbar, Allie connects with a sliding dropkick to Rosemary, then hits a running knee to Sienna for 2. Rosemary and Allie get bashed together by Sienna, clotheslines Rosemary to the floor, and big boots Allie for 1. Sienna with a superplex to Allie, but takes forever to muster the strength to cover and Rosemary breaks it up at 2. Rosemary gets an Indian Muta Lock on Sienna as Allie gets Cattle Mutilation, and they end up fighting each other off as Sienna is DEAD. Rosemary and Allie trade shots, double superkick Sienna, then lay her out with a lungblower/German suplex combo, and it’s back to Allie and Rosemary. Rosemary blocks a monkey flip and hits the Red Wedding for the win.

Winner: Rosemary

Hmmmm, did not expect Allie to lose here. Great match, though.

oVe is backstage, and they’re…NUTS! We’ll hear from them after this commercial break!

oVe is in the ring, and Sami Callihan calls both Canada and Mexico bullcrap, and he doesn’t care where people are from, it’s all the same thing. This thing with LAX is past the point of pro wrestling, it’s gang warfare. LAX will get their rematch, but it’ll be under their rules because they’re not running and hiding, they’re coming right at LAX with everything they’ve got, because they are from OHIO…the heart of America! He says Ottawa is Canada’s asshole, because they are Ohio VS Everything…Everything…EVERYTHING! A tag team called TDT comes out and say a bunch of stuff in French, and Callihan tells them to speak American. TDT responds by attacking the Crists and booting Callihan out of the ring. They try for a double piledriver on Jake Crist, but Callihan comes in with a kendo stick, and they work TDT over until LAX runs in to make the save. They chase the Crists off, and Callihan just barely escapes a wild kendo stick shot from Konnan.