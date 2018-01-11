LIVE IMPACT WRESTLING RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– EC3 out to the ring for an Open Challenge. On the mic, EC3 gloats about still being the Grand Champion and says who’s better than EC3? It’s not “nice guy” Matt Sydal, who says he lacks a killer instinct and despite getting multiple title chances, he’s choked every single time. EC3 asks for a ref and calls for anyone from anyone in the world to come at him. Out from the back comes Petey Williams.

EC3 vs. Petey Williams

While Williams is still enjoying his entrance in the ring, EC3 attacks from behind. Williams recovers with a hurricanrana, charges EC3 in the corner, gets caught and set on the top turnbuckle, another hurricanrana, followed up by a low dropkick to the back. Williams puts EC3 in the tree of woe and stands on him, does a little taunting. EC3 gets back into it, knee to the midsection, goes for a pin, two-count. EC3 keeps trying to end this with a pin, but no luck.

Williams fires back and goes for a pin of his own, two. Williams hits a side russian leg sweep, rolls up, two. Flaterliner, yet another pin, barely two. Williams calls for the Canadian Destroyer, EC3 fights out of it and hits the TK3, pin, two. EC3 tries for the one-percenter, gets thrown out of the ring, Williams leaps over the top to the floor, looks to hurt his ankle. Matt Sydal runs in from the crowd and hammers EC3. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: EC3 via Disqualification

– Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell talks with Allie and asks about Laurel Van Ness attacking Allie last week. Allie says she’s not weak or small and things are changing. Allie says “You want to play a game, let’s play,” and storms off.

– Eli Drake and Chris Adonis enter the building to make a championship address later.

– Inside the building, we see Alberto El Patron throw a bunch of things around in frustration.

– Backstage, Matt Sydal says he will not be called out or made fun on TV by EC3 and wanted to send a message to the champion with his attack earlier tonight. He says how about a good old fashion wrestling match: 60 minute time limit, no rounds or judges. If EC3 can beat him, then he’ll accept the loss with a handshake and a hug.

– GWN Flashback Moment of the Week: Kurt Angle vs. James Storm for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Storm with a Superkick on Angle to win the title.

Laurel Van Ness vs. KC Spinelli (Impact Knockouts Championship)

Laurel gets right to work throwing Spinelli into the corner, puts her on the second rope and slams her knee into Spinelli midsection. She then does a curbstomp down to the bottom turnbuckle. She reminds Spinelli not to touch the fur coat and slaps her. Spinelli drops her face first on the mat and then slaps Laurel in the face, following that up with a clothesline. Eye rake by Laurel, kick to the head, slams her face first.

Laurel goes for a pin, two. Laurel heads to the second rope, but gets kicked down to the mat. Spinelli with a high elevation northern lights suplex, pin, two. She goes for a butterfly suplex, pin, two. Spinelli tries to roll Laurel up and holds the ropes, ref sees it and yells at her. Laurel with a pin, two, double kicks knock both women down. Spinelli misses a charge in the corner, Laurel with some clotheslines and a dropkick. Side Russian leg sweep by Laurel, pin, two. Unprettier finally hits, 1-2-3.

Winner: Laurel Van Ness via Pinfall to retain the Impact Knockouts Championship

– Post-match, Allie charges the ring and takes down Laurel with some ground and pound. Laurel is able to escape though relatively quickly. The crowd didn’t exactly explode at Allie’s attack, in fact there were just as many boos.