LIVE IMPACT WRESTLING RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Impact Wrestling Results – March 1, 2018

Eddie Edwards arrives at the building, and he’ll face Sami Callihan in tonight’s main event! We see a video package looking back at last week’s EC3-Johnny Impact match, featuring EC3’s once-again fallout with Tyrus and setting up next week’s World Title match between Impact and Austin Aries. We hit the opening video, and then we go to the ring for our opening match…

Ethan Carter III vs Tyrus

EC3 chews Tyrus out, so Tyrus shoves EC3 on his butt. EC3 rolls out to the floor, and spends a couple of minutes stalling and teasing that he’s going to walk to the back and take a countout. He finally gets back in the ring and dishes out some chops to no effect, clothesline has no effect, tries a slam to no avail, and Tyrus easily scoops EC3 up and slams him. Tyrus gets a couple of inverted atomic drops, then some short avalanches in the corner, and EC3 rolls back out to the floor. Tyrus goes after him and EC3 leads a chase back into the ring where he finally manages to blindside Tyrus as he rolls in under the bottom rope. EC3 takes Tyrus to the mat with a big double axhandle, then goes to a three quarter nelson. EC3 goes for a Stinger Splash, but Tyrus nails him coming in, hits a T-bone suplex, charges in with another avalanche, but EC3 goes to the eyes. EC3 goes for the 1%, but Tyrus just slams him down on his face and gives EC3 the 1%. EC3 is on rubber legs as Tyrus chokeslams EC3, holds onto the goozle, and does pushups on EC3 as he pins him.

Winner: Tyrus

Biggest win of Tyrus’ career, and a solid opener.

Joseph Park is backstage on his cell phone, telling his grandma that he promised Abyss was never coming back, and he is going to fight that monster tonight. He asks Grandma if she thinks he can do it, then says, “Yeah, me neither.”

We go to the oVe Cam, which shows…a torn up Eddie Edwards poster? The camera turns around and Sami Callihan says Eddied Edwards can’t stick his nose in oVe’s business. They’re not a group, they’re a movement, and they are dead serious because they are Ohio vs Everything.

We go to…holy moley, it’s the Impact Control Center that Josh and Pope used to call the show from in the Destination America days! Josh and Sonjay Dutt run down the rest of tonight’s card, then throw us back to the ring for our next match…

El Hijo Del Phantasma vs Braxton Sutter

They do a bunch of flippy dippy stuff while Josh and Sonjay talk about the possibility of the return of All Wheels Wrestling. Braxton catches Phantasma with a short clothesline, then drops Phantasma again with a back elbow for 2. Phantasma turns it around with a windmill backbreaker for 2, then pops Sutter up into a fireman’s carry for some kneelifts. A spinkick sends Sutter to the floor, and Phantasma wipes him out with a dive. Sutter sweeps Phantasma’s legs on the apron, cradles him with his feet on the ropes for 2, rolls him up with a pull of the tights for another 2. Phantasma blocks a fisherman’s suplex and counters to a Cradle Shock driver for the win.

Winner: El Hijo Del Phantasma

Match was okay. Sutter gets a microphone after the match and says he’s been disrepsected here too many times, and he doesn’t care how much management we go through because he’s the biggest star this company’s ever seen, and he didn’t even get an entrance tonight. Here comes Brian Cage, who wipes Sutter out with a roaring lariat and then plants him with the Drill Claw. Well, that was impressive.

PlutoTV takes us back to Scott Steiner running amok, then we go to a video package of Matt Sydal as he talks about the body/mind connection it sometimes takes in this business, then we go to McKenzie interviewing Sydal as he talks about how his guru has helped him out. Ishimori comes in and hands Sydal a scroll requesting that he put the Grand Championship on the line as well next week so the winner can take all. Ishimori calls Sydal a choke artist and a d-bag, and Sydal gets mad over that.

Kongo Kong vs Joseph Park

Park hesitantly unloads a series of chops, but Kong no-sells and flattens Park. Kong with a flurry of chops and headbutts in the corner, Park tries a chop to no avail, but a flying shoulderblock does take Kong off his feet. Kong is right back up, however, and a tackle of his own sends Park into the corner. Kong follows him in with a rolling cannonball, then Kong comes off the top with the splash for 3.

Winner: Kongo Kong

Kong holds Park up as Jacobs gets a mic and asks Park one more time if Abyss is going to come back. Park doesn’t answer, so Kong uses a scarf to choke Park as Jacobs says he doesn’t want to do it this way, and again asks if Abyss is going to come out of not. Park yells no, so Jacobs lays next to the now unconscious Park and tells him that they’re just getting started.

Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley are celebrating like New Year’s in Orlando as they talk about taking those belts off of LAX. Some guests show up, and it’s the Mumbai Cats. Trevor apologizes for beating them up a couple of weeks ago and tells Caleb to get them a drink, then Konnan shows up with the tag belts. Trevor gets right in his face to ask what he’s doing here, and Konnan says they’re tossing salads, he calls them marshmallow soft, then the Cats take the masks off and it’s LAX! Big surprise. They work Trevor and Caleb over and toss them into the pool. What hardasses.

Hania is backstage, and she’s…WARMING UP! Rosemary is backstage, and she’s…LICKING HER FINGERS! They face off after this break!

