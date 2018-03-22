LIVE IMPACT WRESTLING RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Impact Wrestling Results – March 22, 2018

Welcome to Impact Wrestling on Pop TV. Eli Drake, Moose, Ethan Carter III, and Petey Williams are arriving at the arena with their Feast Or Fired briefcases in hand. The briefcases will be opened later tonight to reveal who gets title shots, and who gets fired!

Alberto El Patron comes down to the ring to say that he’s in a suit, but he’s always ready to fight, especially now that he finally has what he always wanted: a real champion he’ll face for the first time ever at the Redemption PPV. We know Alberto fights instead of talking, so he’ll keep this quick: Aries isn’t the Greatest Man Who Ever Lived, that’s Alberto, but Aries already knew that. Alberto drops the mic and starts to leave, but out comes Austin Aries with his 57 title belts to offer his rebuttal. Alberto applauds Aries as he enters the ring, but Aries tells him he can knock it off, which Alberto slowly does. Aries says they come from different worlds, but aren’t really that much different, because they punch people who disrespect others in the face, they love professional wrestling, they’ve won championships around the world, and they’ve competed at the highest level. Aries calls himself the Greatest Man That Ever Lived, but he also calls himself the truth because there’s nobody more real than him. He calls it like it is, and he knows exactly what kind of man Alberto is, and that’s someone being disingenuous, and thye don’t need to play any games, so why don’t they be a couple of men and just call it like it is: if Alberto wants a title shot, he gets it at Redemption. Alberto says it’s going to happen soon, and he wants Aries to come out to the middle of the ring to stand face-to-face with him, because he has something to tell him. Alberto says Aries came back here because he has something to prove, but he knows deep down that he’s not the real champion until he beats Alberto. Alberto wants his redemption, and he wants the world to see it. Aries says he thought Alberto wasn’t going to sit here and talk all night, but they both have something to prove and have chips on their shoulders, but Aries has a bigger chip, and he’s going to dwarf Alberto at Redemption. Alberto tells Aries to kiss the title because it won’t last, because it belongs to the Pride of Mexico. Alberto tells them to play Aries’ music, and he heads to the back. Aries says he appreciates Alberto’s appreciation, and he should have his music played last, but he wants Alberto’s music to play instead, so he has the production crew get his music going instead. Aries tells Alberto to enjoy his music, because after Redemption, he will still be the champion, so this will be the only chance Alberto will have to hear his music play last.