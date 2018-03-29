LIVE IMPACT WRESTLING RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Impact Wrestling Results – March 29, 2018

Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju vs. Suicide vs. Taiji Ishimori:

Back to normal this week, kicking off with a match. Suicide quickly takes Raju to the floor, and follows with an apron cannonball. Ishimori hits a RANA on Petey, but Petey quickly fights back and Ishimori is pulled to the floor. Raju back in and puts some offense together on Petey and picks u a near fall. Suicide cuts him off and works them both over. Ishimori wipes him out with a missile dropkick. Petey cuts him off, working the sharpshooter until Raju cuts him off, covering for 2. Suicide fights back, but Petey cuts him off and Raju wipes them out with a suicide dive. Ishimori hits the golden triangle moonsault to the floor. Back in and it breaks down with everyone going for near falls and then rapid-fire offense. Petey hits a code breaker on Raju and then the Russian leg sweep for 2.The flatliner follows, and Petey calls for the destroyer, Suicide cuts that off and Ishimori lays in rights. He picks up the pace and hits a seated senton. He slams Petey, and hits the double stomp for 2. Suicide cuts him off, but Raju trips him up and follows with running kicks. Petey powerbombs him onto Suicide, but Raju hits a neck breaker and suplex for 2. Ishimori hits him with a dodon and 450 but Suicide makes the save. Suicide misses a moonsault, and Petey then hits the destroyer and that’s that.

Petey Williams defeated Rohit Raju, Suicide, and Taiji Ishimori @ 8:15 via pin

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.

Credit: PWinsider.com