Impact Wrestling Results – May 10, 2018

Welcome to Impact Wrestling on Pop TV. Backstage, Josh Mathews informs us that while Don Callis was receiving a comeback of the year award Sami Callahan brutally attacked him.



During a video package, Callahan says he had to make an example of Callis for throwing in the towel during the “I Quit Match” Callahan was having with Eddie Edwards. Footage of the beatdown is shown. Mathews notes that due to the brutal nature of the attack Impact Officials are currently meeting to determine how to handle Callahan.



DJ Z and Andrew Everett vs LAX



DJ Z and Santana knock each other to the mat. DJ Z and Santana both kip up at the same time. Santana enziguri DJ Z. Ortiz tags in and hits a dead body splash on DJ Z for a near fall. Everett tags in and hits a dropkick off the top on Ortiz. Arm drag off the second rope bu Ortiz. Everett responds with a hurricanrana. Santana and Ortiz land a wheelbarrow cutter on Everett. Everett kicks out. Northern lights suplex by Ortiz. Everett kicks out again. Enziguri by Everett. Everett manages to tag in DJ Z.



DJ Z splashes both members of LAX at the same time. DJ Z tries to double DDT LAX. Santana and Ortiz counter and superkick DJ Z. Everett hits a backflip kick to both members of LAX at the same time. Ortiz powerbombs Everett then hits a DDT. DJ Z DDTs Ortiz. Santana superkicks DJ Z. LAX tries a setup moonsault. Everett gets his knees up. DJ Z kicks Ortiz. Everett hits a step up corkscrew press for a near fall. DJ Z dives onto Ortiz. Ortiz hits a double under hook suplex on DJ Z. LAX goes for the Street sweeper. DJ Z counters into a roll-up for the win.



Winners- DJ Z and Andrew Everett



Backstage, Grado says his Girlfriend isn’t going to be here for his match tonight. Joseph Park says he doesn’t think Grado’s girlfriend exists. Grado’s girlfriend walk in and Park is flabbergasted by how hot she is. Katarina tells Park it’s what’s on the inside that counts, then tells Grado to take off his shades because they decided that wasn’t a good look for him. Grado and Katarina walk away. Park is stunned and says hubba hubba.



Backstage, Austin Aries says he hopes Eli Drake wins tonight. Either way whoever wins is the person Aries is going to win his other world title back.



Grado w/Katarina vs Rohit Raju



Raju sends Grado into the corner. Raju stomps Grado in the corner. Grado surprises Raju with a clothesline. Grado lands a few punches before Raju fires back. Grado back body drops Raju. Raju tries to German suplex Grado but he can’t get him up. Flapjack by Grado. Grado goes up top but is distracted talking to Katarina. Raju pulls Grado off the top. Running knee by Raju for a near fall. Multiple running corner boots by Raju. Grado manages to kick out. Raju puts Grado in a rear chin lock. Grado gets to his feet. Grado splashes Raju in the corner. Grado gets a two count after a dead body splash. Raju and punches Grado. Grado pulls down the straps and lands a left. Raju knees Grado in the head and hits the rolling neck breaker for a long two count. Grado hits a cannonball for the win!



Winner- Grado



Backstage, Joseph Park is knocked out. There is paper with a strange symbol on it on his chest. Grado screams for someone to get a doctor.

Backstage, Eli Drake and Scott Steiner are with McKenzie. Drake says we are looking at the greatest tag team champions of all time. Drake says tonight he gets his world title back. Steiner tells Drake to always be greedy and he has Drake’s back. Drake tells Steiner he has to do this on his own.



X-Division Number One Contenders Match: Aerostar vs Drago vs Taiji Ishimori vs El Hijo Del Fantasma



Aerostar hurricanranas Fantasma. Drago sends Ishimori out of the ring. Drago and Aerostar have a lucha sequence in the ring. After a double sweep attempt, both men kip up and square off. Ishimori and Fantasma hit the ring and dump Aerostar and Drago out of the ring. Fantasma hits a step up kick on Ishimori. Fantasma dives off the top and rolls into a hip toss. Fantasma gets a near fall. Springboard senton by Ishimori. Fantasma rolls out of the ring. Golden triangle moonsault by Ishimori.



Aerostar dives over the top onto Drago but Aerostar spikes head first on the floor. After the break, Aerostar hits a moonsault onto Ishimori. Fantasma breaks up the pin. Fantasma dropkicks Aerostar. Fantasma hits a fireman’s carry superkick combo. Reverse flying head scissors by Drago. Ishimori picks up Drago and lands a rolling DVD. Aerostar breaks up the pin with a double foot stomp. Drago blast Aerostar with a modified facebuster. Ishimori breaks up the pin. Everyone dives to the outside. Aerostar drags Ishimori into the ring and hits a springboard splash. Ishimori kicks out. Fantasma hits the Thrill of the Kill on Aerostar for the win!



Winner- Fantasma



Backstage, Eddie Edwards burst into the Impact Managment office and demands them to not fire Callahan. Edwards is told he can get his hands on Callahan but it can’t be here.



Moose vs Kongo Kong w/Jimmy Jacobs



Kong knocks Moose down to the mat. Moose kips up and sends Kong to the outside. Moose and Kong fight outside the ring. Pump kick by Moose. Moose tries to whip Kong into the barricade but Kongo reverses it and sends Moose into the barricade. Kong brings Moose back into the ring. Kong steps on Moose’s back. Kong waist locks Moose. Moose elbows his way out of it. Moose hits the ropes and runs right into a bear hug. Kong misses a cannonball in the corner. Moose gingerly lands a few clotheslines and shoulder blocks. Moose finally gets Kong off his feet. Senton by Moose. Moose calls for the Game Changer. Jacobs gets in the ring and hits Moose with a chair causing the disqualification.



Winner- Moose



After the match, Moose tries to attack Moose but Kong makes the save. Jacobs drags Kong outside.



Backstage, KM tries to fire up Fallah Bahh. KM says he is going to get Bahh in the best shape of his life. After a training montage, Bahh passes out.



Cage World Tour (Japan) Brian Cage vs Takashi Segura



We join the match in progress. Cage does a delay vertical suplex with squats. Standing moonsault for a near fall by Cage. Deadlift suplex by Cage. Takashi kicks out again. Takashi grabs a waist lock. Takashi German suplexes Cage into the turnbuckle. Takashi blast Cage with elbow after elbow. Running knee by Takashi. Takashi tries a superplex. Cage pushes Takashi off the top. Takashi hops back up top and hurricanrana Cage off the top. Takashi tries a running knee but Cage picks up him up and powerbombs him into the turnbuckle. Cage hits an F5. Takashi kicks out. Cage misses the Tornado Claw. Takashi finally hits his running knee. Cage kicks out. Takashi lands a few strikes but Cage fires up. High knee by Cage. Cage hits the Tornado Claw! Takashi kicks out! Cage destroys Takashi with the Drill Claw for the win!



Winner- Brian Cage



During a video package, Allie is staring in the mirror thinking about what Su Yueng did to Rosemary. Someone knocks on the door. When Allie opens it there is a doll on the ground. Allie brings it into the room. There is a note pinned to it. Next week we will see the funeral of Rosemary.



Impact World Championship Match: Austin Aries vs Pentagon Jr.



Pentagon Jr. tries to do his taunt but Drake stomps him and yells E-LI-Drake in his face. Drake floors Pentagon Jr. and chokes him on the ropes. Drake sends Pentagon Jr. into the ropes but Pentagon Jr. explodes off the ropes and lands two sling blades. Pentagon Jr. tries to snap Drake’s arm. Drake powers out. Drake lands a neck breaker for a near fall. Power slam by Drake for a near fall. Drake locks in a rear chin lock. Pentagon Jr. surprises Drake with a flying head scissors that sends Drake out of the ring.



Pentagon Jr.tries to dive but Drake cuts him off. Drake tries a springboard but Pentagon Jr. superkicks him in the gut. Pentagon Jr. chops Drake in the corner. Pentagon Jr. lands a lung blower for another near fall. Pentagon Jr. tries to go up top but Drake pops to his feet and hits superplex. Pentagon Jr. kicks out. Superkick by Pentagon Jr. Pentagon Jr. leaps in the air but Drake catches him and almost hits the Gravy Train. Pentagon Jr. escapes and hits the Pentagon Driver for the win!



Winner and STILL Impact Champion, Pentagon Jr.!

Credit: WrestleZone