LIVE IMPACT WRESTLING RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Impact Wrestling Results – May 24, 2018

oVe vs Aerostar and Drago

Before the bell rang Drago launched himself over the top rope onto oVe. Aerostar follows suit. Aerostar dives off the top rope onto everyone. Drago sends Jake into the ring. As Drago gets in the ring Jake boots him in the head. Jake and Dave take turns beating down Drago. While the referee has his back turned Callihan blast Drago in the back of the head. Jake gets a two count. Drago manages to tag in Aerostar. Aerostar hits Jake with a hurricanrana. Drago locks in a death lock as Aerostar dropkicks Dave in the face. Dave traps Drago in the corner. Jake hits a step-up enziguri. Backstage we see Eddie Edwards getting out of a car. Edward’s wife Alisha tries to get Edwards to stop. Edwards runs into the Impact Zone and attacks the Crist brothers with a kendo stick to cause the DQ.

Winners- oVe

Callihan runs into the ring and Edwards levels him with the kendo stick. Edwards chokes Callihan with the kendo stick to the point that his Callihan’s eyes roll in the back of the head and his face is beet red. Security eventually pulls Edwards off Callihan. Alisha is on the outside of the ring screaming for Edwards to stop. Edwards lays out all the referees and security with the kendo stick. Edwards laughs as he realizes the carnage left in his wake.

Backstage, Alisha asks Edwards why he is acting like this. Edwards says it isn’t over. Alisha says Edwards is acting like Callihan. Edwards says this isn’t over until he destroys Callihan.

The Cult of Lee vs LAX

Ortiz and Lee start the match off. Lee knocks Santana off the apron. Konley attacks Ortiz from behind. Cult of Lee sends both Ortiz and Santana out of the ring. After a beat down outside the ring, Lee and Konley mock LAX. Ortiz and Santana fire back with chops and punches. Konley sends Ortiz into the ring steps. Lee gets a near fall.

