Impact Wrestling Results – October 4, 2019

We start off with our usual video package looking back at last week’s show, then we go to oVe, who inform us that Sami Callihan will address what happened last week during the Brian Cage-Melissa Santos wedding.

Madison Rayne vs Kiera Hogan vs Tenille Dashwood

This is pretty much a 2-on-1 despite this being a three way. Tenille holds her own to start, but then Madison connects with a superkick, leading to a long double team sequence. Madison and Kiera argue with each other as much as they beat on Tenille, and Tenille starts to mount a comeback, but that gets shut down. Rayne connects with a leaping enziguiri and then Kiera hits a rolling fisherman suplex, but they can’t figure out which of them will get the pinfall. That argument gives Tenille just enough time to recover, knock Kiera to the floor, and hit Rayne with the Spotlight for the win.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood

Interesting story in this one as Tenille continues working her way toward a Knockouts Title match at Bound For Glory.

Johnny Swinger is backstage, and he’s…STRUTTING!

Eddie Edwarsd is backstage telling someone that they’ve been there all along and he needs their help, then we pan back and Tommy Dreamer says he was pretty messed up at the wedding. Eddie claims Reno Scum drugged him, but Dreamer says he always has his back if he needs help. Eddie gets Kenny, says he’s hardcore, and walks off as apparently the kendo stick will be his tag team partner.

Johnny Swinger vs Owen Travers

Feeling out process to start, and Swinger counters a hiptoss attempt to a short clothesline, then puts the boots to Travers in the corner. Swinger with a corner clothesline, then chokes Travers over the middle rope. Travers fires back with a flurry of right hands, but misses a corner dropkick, and Swinger hits a swinging neckbreaker for the win.

Winner: Johnny Swinger

Fun reintroduction for Swinger as he plays up his “stuck in the 80s” gimmick. Guy is in amazing shape.

Gabby is backstage with the North, who says fate brought the North into Impact Wrestling to prove a point and they proved it. Now they’re up against Rich Swann and Willie Mack, and they’ll find out why and how they’re the best team in the world at Bound For Glory. Gabby mentions that Rob Van Dam and Rhino are in the match as well, and Ethan Page seems surprised by that, and kicks her out to discuss matters with Alexander.

Gabby is backstage with Tessa Blanchard, who wonders what it’s going to take people before they realize how dangerous Sami is. He’s dangerous and an internet troll,, and maybe Brian Cage wants his hands on Sami a bit more than her at the moment, but she’s been on a mission since Slammiversary, and at this moment, each one of oVe has a target on their back.

The Impact+ Moment of the Week is Bobby Roode vs Kurt Angle at Bound For Glory years ago.

Ace Austin finds Alisha Edwards backstage and wants to talk about what happened at the wedding, he can’t imagine how she feels, and htis might be hard to believe, but he’s concerned for Eddie. He thought it was just the hookers, but he has friends with substance abuse problems. Alisha says she doesn’t think that’s the problem, and he says if she needs anything at all, he’ll just be one call away.

Eddie Edwards & Kenny vs Reno Scum

Eddie holds his own for a bit against Thornstowe, popping him with an overhead release suplex before knocking Luster off the apron. Luster nails Eddie from behind to cut him off from the tag and unloads on him in the corner, then takes him down with a clothesline. Eddie is in trouble now and takes a 2-on-1 beating, repeatedly cut off from the tag and even finds himself on the receiving end of an old school, Nasty Boys pit stop. Eddie finally makes the tag and then uses the stick to unload on both of Reno Scum, and I guess since the stick is a legal participant in the match rather than a foreign object, it’s legal. Eddie throws the stick at Luster on the floor (Josh calls the stick hitting a tope suicida) and then takes him out with a dive, then back into the ring where Eddie hits Thornstowe with the Boston Knee Party for the win.

Winners: Eddie Edwards & Kenny

Have I ever mentioned how much I hate with one wrestler is booked to go over a regular tag team? Match was fine, other than that.

The North is backstage and they come into Konnan’s lounge. He sees them, stands up, takes a drink of Jack, and Page closes the door behind them.

We’re back and Konnan is laid out as Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Jimmy Jacobs check on him.

Sami Callihan comes out to the ring with oVe in tow, and he says last week was a horrific accident, a tragedy, and after talking it over with Impact management, they demanded he come out here to apologize and issue a statement. He means every word of what he’s about to say, and proceeds to read a prepared statement repeating what happened last week, it was not premeditated, and he took no joy in it. Despite the fact that he has that title shot, he has no interest in disrespecting their marriage, especially on their wedding day. Brian Cage comes out to interrupt and goes right through security, catches Jake when he goes for a dive and powerbombs him on the apron, then comes into the ring to hit Dave with an F5. Madman Fulton attacks, and Cage just touchdown spikes him into the mat, then sets his sights on Sami, who runs into the crowd. Cage grabs a fan and tosses him over the rail and onto the floor. Scott D’Amore comes oput to try and manage the situation, but the cops come arrest Cage for attacking a fan.

Daga vs Chris Bey

The winner here goes to the five way ladder match at Bound For Glory. Really they just do a bunch of spots. They do them in the ring, then hit dives on each other, then back in the ring, then more dives, then back into the ring where Bey hits a DDT for 2. Bey with a springboard crucifix for 2. Daga hits Spanish Fly for 2, then he hits a Jay Driller into a lungblower for the win.

Winner: Daga

All spots. Seen one, seen ’em all. Jake Crist gets in the ring and holds the belt up in Daga’s face while Dave comes in and nails Daga from behind. Tessa Blanchard runs in to make the save, and the Crists head for the hills.

TJ Perkins is backstage giving Fallah Bahh a pep talk, and here comes Gabby to ask TJ how he feels about his main event tonight against Michael Elgin. He says he’s gone outside the X Division before, and he’s not worried.

We get a video package hyping Moose vs Ken Shamrock at Bound For Glory, including various personalities giving their predictions for the match. This leads to a faux press conference where Shamrock calls Moose an NFL washout and says he’s a failure who is all talk. They get into a brief scuffle before being separated.

Jim Mitchell is asking Jessicka Havok if she’s proud of herself, and says she better fix this before they all go to hell. Taya Valkyrie comes in and offers to help them if they help her: if Havok takes out Tenille Dashwood, she’ll give Jessicka Havok a title shot at Bound For Glory. Mitchell says they don’t need to go through Tenille because she’s never gotten a title shot at Taya, and maybe she should take that title off of her right now. Taya books, and Jessicka growls after her.

Michael Elgin vs TJ Perkins

Elgin powers Perkins around to start, and Perkins uses his speed to connect with a flurry of shots, but Elgin is just too much of a mountain and pretty much powers out of everything TJ attempts. Perkins with more kicks, Elgin blocks, and he runs over TJ with a shoulderblock. TJ avoids an elbowdrop and tries a splash, but Elgin just rolls right through and maneuvers Perkins to the apron. Perkins comes back in with a nice sequence into an arm snap on Elgin, then springboards out of the corner to hit a dropkick to Elgin as we go to commercial.

We’re back as Elgin catches TJ executing a somersault dive to the floor, then hoists him up and powerbombs him onto the apron. Elgin heads back inside to go for the deadlift superplex, but Perkins fights his way out of that and hits a top rope Frankensteiner. Perkins hits a top rope crossbody for 2, then he goes for a Fujiwara armbar. Predictably, he doesn’t quite get it and Elgin manages to get to the ropes, so Perkins fires a couple kicks at the bad arm and goes for the Go To Knee, Elgin blocks, Perkins goes for a cross armbreaker, Elgin gets to his feet and deadlifts Perkins into a one-armed powerbomb. Elgin rips TJ’s head off with a hard clothesline for 2, then he hits the deadlift superplex on the second attempt, converting it into a falcon arrow suplex, but only gets 2. Elgin takes off the elbowpad, goes for a hard shot, and TJ catches the arm and converts to a cross armbreaker. Elgin deadlifts TJ again, buckle bombs him, hits a spinning backfist, and finally the sitout Elgin bomb finishes.

Winner: Michael Elgin

Great match! One of the best I’ve seen on Impact in a long time. Fallah Bahh checks on TJ after the match.

Melissa Santos is on the phone with her mother as she arrives at jail to bail Brian out. Sami Callihan is there and grabs the phone, tells Melissa’s mom that everything is under control and hangs up on her. He tells Melissa that none of what happened last week was intentional, and none of it would have happened if her meathead husband hadn’t come after him like that, but he’d be lying if he said it didn’t feel really good. Sami tells her to go ahead and bail her husband out and walks off as we call it a week.

