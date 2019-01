The Impact Wrestling segment from last week with Scott Steiner getting a lap dance from Scarlett Bordeaux has gotten over 880,000 views on YouTube. The Steiner/Bordeaux video was by far the most watched segment of the show with the next most-watched video having just over 100,000 views.

WWE’s videos with Alexa Bliss and Mandy Rose from RAW and Smackdown also did huge numbers and were the most watched segments from their respective shows on YouTube.