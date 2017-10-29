Impact Wrestling Signing New Talents, Current Card For Bound For Glory 2017

– Despite recent departures from Impact Wrestling, the company is looking to bring in more talent for the “new era” that begins with Bound For Glory and the subsequent Impact Wrestling tapings in Canada. The company has reportedly been talking to Ricochet and Tessa Blanchard among other indy talents.
– Here is the current card for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Bound For Glory PPV on November 5th in Ottawa, Canada:
Impact Global Championship
Eli Drake (c) vs. Johnny Impact
Impact Knockouts Championship
Sienna (c) vs. Allie vs. Gail Kim
Impact World Tag Team Championship (5150 Street Fight)
oVe (c) vs. LAX
Impact X Division Championship
Trevor Lee (c) vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Garza Jr.
Six Sides Of Steel Tag Team Match
Moose and Stephan Bonnar vs. Lashley and King Mo
Monsters Ball Match
Abyss vs. Grado
Red Wedding
Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie
Team Impact vs. Team AAA
EC3, Eddie Edwards, and James Storm vs. El Hijo del Fantasma, Pagano, and Texano