Impact Wrestling Signing New Talents, Current Card For Bound For Glory 2017

– Despite recent departures from Impact Wrestling, the company is looking to bring in more talent for the “new era” that begins with Bound For Glory and the subsequent Impact Wrestling tapings in Canada. The company has reportedly been talking to Ricochet and Tessa Blanchard among other indy talents.

– Here is the current card for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Bound For Glory PPV on November 5th in Ottawa, Canada:

Impact Global Championship

Eli Drake (c) vs. Johnny Impact

Impact Knockouts Championship

Sienna (c) vs. Allie vs. Gail Kim

Impact World Tag Team Championship (5150 Street Fight)

oVe (c) vs. LAX

Impact X Division Championship

Trevor Lee (c) vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Garza Jr.

Six Sides Of Steel Tag Team Match

Moose and Stephan Bonnar vs. Lashley and King Mo

Monsters Ball Match

Abyss vs. Grado

Red Wedding

Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie

Team Impact vs. Team AAA

EC3, Eddie Edwards, and James Storm vs. El Hijo del Fantasma, Pagano, and Texano