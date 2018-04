Braxton Sutter announced on Thursday on his official Twitter account that his time with Impact Wrestling has come to an end. He wrote the following:

My time at @IMPACTWRESTLING is up and I would to extend a HUGE thank you to them. They gave me my first official contract/job as a wrestler at 35yrs old and hired my wife at the same time. I’ll never forget that. It was a great chapter in my life, now onto the next one!! pic.twitter.com/5tB2CZKdBg

