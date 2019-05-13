Impact Wrestling Star Asks For Release, NXT Takeover Toronto Tickets

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross has asked for his release due to unhappiness over financial and creative issues. Mike Johnson noted that “sources indicate that Kross, unhappy with his current pay scale, pushed for a six-figure guaranteed deal that would bring him far more than he was currently making working for Impact.” Impact reportedly has no plans to grant his release request at this time.

– Triple H noted the following about NXT Takeover: Toronto during Summerslam weekend: