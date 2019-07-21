Impact Wrestling Star Comes Out As LGBTQ+, Reveals Relationship With Former Star

From famous models to actors to musicians, plenty of stars have come out as gay, queer, bisexual, pansexual, and more in 2019. A current IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout can now be added to the LGBTQ+ list.

IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kiera Hogan came out as LGBTQ+ on social media and revealed that she’s in a relationship with former Knockout Diamante (aka Angel Rose on the independent wrestling circuit).

Along with photos of herself with Diamante, Hogan wrote the following on Instagram:

“When I’m with you, I act different. In a good way. I smile more and I laugh more. I don’t have to pretend everything is ok when it’s really not. With you, I can drop the fake smile and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt and alone when I’m with you. You’re easy to talk to, you listen to me, you understand me. I don’t have to worry about holding back with you. I don’t feel self conscious. I don’t ever feel insecure or sad, you show me that you really do care. With you it’s not just an act. You bring out my best self and I really appreciate your company. With you I’m different. With you I’m happy. What I have with you, I don’t want that with anyone else.”

Hogan re-posted her announcement on Twitter, adding, “Pure Happiness.”

It should be noted that Hogan didn’t explicitly say that she was gay, as she may be bisexual or a different sexuality. The term “LGBTQ+” is often used as an umbrella term for anyone who deviates from being exclusively attracted to the opposite sex.