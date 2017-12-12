Impact Wrestling Star Out Of Action For Several Months

In a post on his official Twitter account, Impact Wrestling superstar DJ Z announced that after undergoing an MRI, it revealed that he wrestled his matches at EVOLVE Wrestling over the weekend with three ruptured discs in his neck.
DJ Z noted that no surgery is needed, but that he will out of action for several months while he heals.
Just got my MRI results. So i wrestled my matches at @WWNEVOLVE this weekend with 3 ruptured discs in my neck apparently. Luckily no surgery needed, but will have to take a couple months off to heal. Im sorry guys.
— D J Z (@IAmDJZ) December 12, 2017
