Impact Wrestling Star Recently Hospitalized

Two-time Impact Knockouts Champion Sienna noted on her official Twitter account that she was hospitalized during Impact Wrestling’s latest set of television tapings in Orlando, Florida.

Sienna wrestled on Friday and Saturday but was hospitalized due to a blood clot in both of her lungs. She sent out the following:”I went to the hospital during tapings suspecting a displaced rib or collapsed lung.

“Turns out I have a blood clot in each lung. I won’t be wrestling right now, but I’m still making appearances, raising money for the Undie Run… & judging everyone in this hospital. #PinkiesUp.”