Impact Wrestling Star Signs New Contract, Promotion Changes Date For PPV

– PWinsider.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling has dropped last two TV taping dates next month. Now, they will tape TV at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL from 4/23 through 4/25 as well as on 6/1 and 6/2 in Windsor, Ontario.

Also, the date for the Slammiversary PPV will be moved from July 15th to a different date as WWE is holding their Extreme Rules PPV that night. This show is likely to be held in Orlando, FL.

– Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former World Champion Eddie Edwards has signed a new deal with Impact.