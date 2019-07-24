Impact Wrestling Statement On Rob Van Dam At RAW Reunion, Impact’s TV Future

– Impact Wrestling released the following statement regarding Rob Van Dam’s appearance on WWE RAW:

“RVD appeared on RAW with our blessing. We were approached about it and didn’t see why we would have any problem with it.”

– There were recently rumors about Anthem Media, Impact Wrestling’s parent company, acquiring AXS TV and having Impact air on the platform. While there was a report that talks have died, PWInsider.com is claiming that there are still talks for Impact to acquire AXS TV.