In a post on his official Twitter account, Impact Wrestling superstar Sonjay Dutt revealed that he underwent surgery on Friday to fix his torn right achilles.

Starting off my 18th year in pro wrestling the wrong way. My first surgery later today to fix my torn right achilles. Thank God I'm alive and will be fixed to 100%, albeit taking a while! Be safe everyone, even planting your foot can be dangerous!

— SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) January 5, 2018