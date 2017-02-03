Impact Wrestling Tapings News, TNA Impact Preview For Tonight, Match Of The Month

– Below is TNA’s Match of the Month for March, featuring Sabu vs. Ken Shamrock in a Ladder vs. Submission Match from 2002:

– TNA will return to Universal Studios tonight to begin several days of Impact Wrestling, Xplosion and One Night Only tapings. These are the first tapings under the new regime led by Jeff Jarrett. Stay tuned as we will have full spoilers later tonight.

– Tonight’s Impact on POP episode will feature Drew Galloway defending the Impact Grand Title, Jade vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary in a Last Knockout Standing match, Andrew Everett vs. TNA X Division Champion Trevor Lee, Josh Barnett vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley and more. TNA has announced that Jade vs. Rosemary will open the show.