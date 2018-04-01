Impact Wrestling Thank Fans For High Viewership

Impact Wrestling drew 399,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is up from the 362,000 viewers the episode drew last week. This marks the highest viewership the show has drawn thus far this year.
The show ranked 104 the top 150 shows on cable for the night. The promotion sent out the following tweet to thank the fans for their support:
The BIGGEST THANK YOU possible to each and every one of you who helped make last night's IMPACT the most watched episode in 20 months and our 2nd most watched episode on Pop!
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018