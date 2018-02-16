Impact Wrestling To Air Their WrestleCon Show On Twitch

Impact Wrestling has revealed their plans to broadcast their Saturday, April 7th event at the Sugar Mill in New Orleans, as part of WrestleCon, live on their Twitch account.



Talent confirmed for the event include Austin Aries, Alberto El Patron, Eli Drake, Eddie Edwards, Matt Sydal, Moose, Trevor Lee, Caleb Konley, Teddy Hart, Allie, Taya Valkyrie, LAX and more.