Impact Wrestling To Allow Fans To Co-Stream Their WrestleCon Coverage

Impact Wrestling has announced that they will be allowing everyone to co-stream their WrestleCon coverage this weekend.
The promotion offering fans the opportunity to provide their own play-by-play analysis on the action from their own channel. They sent out this tweet:
STREAMERS EVERYWHERE: With IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground coming up on Friday we're allowing co-streaming of the event on Twitch!
Break out your best "You've got to be kidding me!", "Oh My God!" and your "scalded dog"'s and go nuts! pic.twitter.com/fs1H52l8BK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 3, 2018