Impact Wrestling To Debut Several New Titles (Photos)

Impact Wrestling will be debut new titles at the Redemption pay-per-view event tonight in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app. The promotion sent out these photos:

Introducing the brand new IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. #Redemption pic.twitter.com/kdiKCMsH2q — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2018