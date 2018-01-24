Impact Wrestling To Hold Live Event, Card For Thursday’s Show

– PWinsider.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling is planning to hold a live event on March 4th in Mississauga, Ontario. Austin Aries, Alberto el Patron, Matt Sydal, Petey Williams, Eli Drake, Trevor Lee, Allie are expected to work this event.
– Here is the updated lineup for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
*Impact Wrestling champion Eli Drake vs. Alberto el Patron vs. Johnny Impact – Steel Cage.
*Bobby Lashley vs. Moose.
*Allie v Laurel Van Ness.
*Matt Sydal vs. EC3.
*Footage of Taiji Ishimori in Pro Wrestling NOAH defending the X-Division championship.