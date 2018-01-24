Impact Wrestling To Hold Live Event, Card For Thursday’s Show

– PWinsider.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling is planning to hold a live event on March 4th in Mississauga, Ontario. Austin Aries, Alberto el Patron, Matt Sydal, Petey Williams, Eli Drake, Trevor Lee, Allie are expected to work this event.

– Here is the updated lineup for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

*Impact Wrestling champion Eli Drake vs. Alberto el Patron vs. Johnny Impact – Steel Cage.

*Bobby Lashley vs. Moose.

*Allie v Laurel Van Ness.

*Matt Sydal vs. EC3.

*Footage of Taiji Ishimori in Pro Wrestling NOAH defending the X-Division championship.