Impact Wrestling To Kick Off New Era Starting Next Thursday

Impact Wrestling announced that the company will kick off a new era on next week’s show, while noting that one thing will remain constant as the company looks towards the rest of 2018.

Next week is the beginning of a new era but one thing will remain constant. Every single week we're looking to present the very best wrestling show we can and our crew and our immensely talented roster give you everything. Thanks for watching and we'll see you next week. #Genesis — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 26, 2018