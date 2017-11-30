Impact Wrestling Will Allow Talent Leaving To Use Gimmicks In Other Promotions

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Anthem Sports & Entertainment President Ed Nordholm noted that Anthem Media are re-working their talent contracts and will allow anyone who leaves the company to continue to use their gimmick, even if it was created when they were part of the Impact Wrestling roster.

Nordholm noted that Impact Wrestling’s new talent agreements all incorporate language that allows talent to continue to use their Impact persona after they leave the company and said that they are working with their legal team to amend existing agreements to extend this to all of their current and former talent.