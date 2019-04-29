Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV Results – April 28, 2019

Ace Austin defeated Petey Williams, Jake Crist, Aiden Prince, Cousin Jake, and Eddie Edwards in a 6-pack scramble match

Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Rohit Raju

Moose & the North defeated the Rascalz

Knockouts Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) defeated Jordynne Grace

X-Division Championship
Rich Swann (c) defeated Sami Callihan

Tessa Blanchard defeated Gail Kim

Impact World Championship
Brian Cage defeated Johnny Impact (c) to win the title

Impact World Tag Team Championships
LAX defeated the Lucha Bros (c) to win the titles

