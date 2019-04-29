Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV Results – April 28, 2019

Ace Austin defeated Petey Williams, Jake Crist, Aiden Prince, Cousin Jake, and Eddie Edwards in a 6-pack scramble match
Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Rohit Raju
Moose & the North defeated the Rascalz
Knockouts Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) defeated Jordynne Grace
X-Division Championship
Rich Swann (c) defeated Sami Callihan
Tessa Blanchard defeated Gail Kim
Impact World Championship
Brian Cage defeated Johnny Impact (c) to win the title
Impact World Tag Team Championships
LAX defeated the Lucha Bros (c) to win the titles
MICHAEL ELGIN JUST ARRIVED AT REBELLION! #IMPACTRebellion @MichaelElgin25 https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/NkQ4Fr52Xt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019