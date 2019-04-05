Impact Wrestling’s United We Stand Results – April 4, 2019

Here are the results from Thursday night’s Impact Wrestling’s United We Stand PPV event:

6-MAN ULTIMATE-X

1) Johnny Impact defeats Jake Crist, Dante Fox, Ace Austin and Pat Buck to earn a future X-Division Championship match.

TEAM IMPACT vs. TEAM LUCHA UNDERGROUND

2) Aerostar, Drago, Daga & Marty The Moth defeated Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Moose & Tommy Dreamer – Marty hit the underhook DDT on Dreamer, after Moose turned on Team Impact.

KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

3) Taya Valkyrie defeated Jordynne Grace, Katie Forbes and Rosemary to retain the Knockouts Championship. – Su Yung entered to distract Rosemary, and Valkyrie took advantage of Grace’s finisher to pin Forbes.

TAG MATCH

4) Santana & Ortiz (LAX) defeated Low-Ki & Ricky Martinez (Promociones Dorado).

INTERGENDER MATCH

5) Tessa Blanchard defeated Joey Ryan with the Magnum from the top turnbuckle.

X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

6) Rich Swann defeated Flamita with the Phoenix Splash.

MONSTER’S BALL

7) Sami Callihan defeated Jimmy Havoc with a Piledriver through a steel chair.

EXTREME DREAM MATCH

8) Pentagon Jr & Fenix (Lucha Brothers) defeated Rob Van Dam & Sabu with the foot stomp & package piledriver double team combo.