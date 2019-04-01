Important Information For Fans Attending WWE WrestleMania 35

MetLife Stadium issued the following information for fans attending WrestleMania 35:

WRESTLEMANIA EVENT ADVISORY

PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY AND ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME DUE TO REGIONAL TRAFFIC. EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE. UMBRELLAS NOT PERMITTED, BUT RAIN PONCHOS ARE.

Event Information

In anticipation of WrestleMania 35, please find important event information below. If you have any questions, please contact MetLife Stadium at info@metlifestadium.com or 201-559-1515. Thank you and enjoy the event!

Event Timeline:

Box Office and Will Call Opens: 11:00am

Parking Lots Open: 11:00am

WWE Superstore (MetLife Gate)*: 11:00am-2:00pm

Gates Open and Superstore Re-opens: 3:30pm

Show Begins (estimated): 5:30pm

*Please note that there is no other stadium/seat access during the shopping times from 11am-2pm.

Ticketing Information

Ticket Policy: Guests over 34 inches must have their own ticket

Re-entry Policy: No Re-Entry. If you leave the Stadium, you will not be allowed

to re-enter on the same event ticket.

Box Office/Ticketmaster Will-Call: Located at trailer outside MetLife Gate

Should you require our assistance with an accessible accommodation, please ask any uniformed team member or visit the nearest Guest Services Booth.

MOBILE TICKETING

If you have a mobile ticket for entry, your ticket must be displayed on your phone to enter the event. Tickets will not be emailed or

available to print. Please have your mobile ticket downloaded before you enter the security line.

How To Display Mobile Tickets On Your Phone:

1. Download the Ticketmaster App.

2. Find your mobile tickets in “My Events,” and add them to your phone’s wallet.

3. Send Tickets directly to everyone else in your party.

4. Display your mobile ticket at entry and you’re in!

Stadium Carry-In Policies

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT FOR THIS EVENT

-Any type of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that are 12” x 6” x 12” or less in size (1 bag per person)

-Non-clear, small purses/handbags (clutch-type bags) that are 4.5” x 6.5” or less in size (1 per person) Bags that do not meet these specifications can be checked-in at one of our bag check facilities (located outside each entry gate) for a $5 fee per bag

-One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar)

-An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose

Additional Approved Items:

– WWE brand masks and Belts

-Handheld signs that are no larger than 18” x 24” and are not mounted to a pole or stick or commercial in nature

-Food contained in a clear plastic bag

-Factory-sealed, plastic bottles of water or soft drinks that are 20 oz. or less in size

-Still-photography cameras with a lens that is 6″ or less, tablets (iPad), and binoculars – none of these items can be contained in a case

– Rain ponchos, jackets or blankets after being patted down or searched

-Small portable phone chargers (no larger than an iPhone)

Prohibited Items:

-Any type of non-clear bag exceeding 4.5” x 6.5” in size including non-clear purses/handbags, camera or binocular cases, backpacks, fanny packs, diaper bags, briefcases/computer bags, coolers, and luggage

-Cameras with a lens longer than 6” or single-purpose video cameras

-Audio and video recording equipment

-Battery powered lights or battery packs

-Alcoholic beverages of any kind

-Umbrellas

– Strollers

-Laser pointers, flashlights, fireworks, or balls of any kind

-GoPros, selfie sticks, laptops and tablets

-Weapons of any kind

-Seat cushions of any size except those for medical need

Parking Information/Transportation

Parking Lots Open: All MetLife Stadium parking lots will be available and open at 11:00am.

Day of Event Parking Cost: $40 per car; $160 per Bus/RV. Cash and Credit Cards Accepted

Parking Directions: metlifestadium.com/getting-here/directions

Tailgating Policy: Tailgating is permitted. Additional Details: bit.ly/MLSTailgating

PRE-EVENT Drop-offs Roadway between Lots D and E

NON UBER POST EVENT Pick-up Locations: Lots D and K

UBER ONLY POST EVENT Pick-up Zone: Lot E

Public Transportation:

NJ TRANSIT TRAIN TO METLIFE STADIUM Shuttle bus services will begin approximately at 11:00am.

(MEADOWLANDS STATION): Rail service from Secaucus Junction will begin approximately at 2:40pm.

Schedule: njtransit.com/wrestlemania

COACH USA BUS: Will be operational from NYC Port Authority starting approximately at 1:30pm.

Schedule: http://bit.ly/351exp

Alcohol Sales – International Guests

International guests looking to purchase alcohol must present a valid passport in order to complete a transaction as part of New Jersey State Law. MetLife Stadium cannot accept a driver’s license from another country to establish proof of age. Guests with a valid passport may also be subject to an additional age verification form to complete a transaction. Please note the legal drinking age in the United States is 21.

Security Screening Procedure

All guests will be subject to a courteous screening via a walk-through metal detector to ensure the highest level of safety and security. Guests will be required to place their cell phones, cameras, and keys on the security table prior to walking through the metal detector. In order to make this process go as smoothly as possible, guests should only bring those things they absolutely need while attending the event. Please leave enough time to get to your seats; the earlier you arrive the better!

Additional Event Information

Website: www.metlifestadium.com

Twitter: @MetLifeStadium Instagram: @mlstadium Facebook: /MetLifeStadium

WiFi: Connect to the Free WiFi network: MLSWiFi – No password required

Stadium Concessions/Fan Map http://bit.ly/28tchQC

Guest Services Hotline: 201-559-1515

Guest Text Messaging Service: Type 78247, type MLS, followed by a space and your request and location

Weather Forecast: 4/7 – Partly Cloudy; High of 59 degrees; Low of 45 degrees

Gifts/Items for Superstars

No gifts or other items for Superstars are accepted. Please do not bring these items to the Stadium.

Code of Conduct

Guests at MetLife Stadium are encouraged to:

-Respect each other as well as our Stadium team members and staff

– Consume alcoholic beverages in a responsible manner

– Refrain from fighting, throwing items or using foul/abusive language or gestures

– Keep MetLife Stadium SMOKE-FREE by only smoking on the plaza near the Stadium gates or in parking lots

General Event Tips

– This event has many production elements including loud noises and pyrotechnics.

-Check the weather and dress appropriately.

-Bring essentials. Please carry emergency phone numbers and list of any medical information, if applicable.

-Use the buddy system. Stay with your friends when moving throughout the Stadium.

-Pick a place to meet up. Please identify a place inside and outside the Stadium to meet up with your party in the event you become separated.

-Report problems immediately. Please contact a uniformed Stadium team member or use the Guest Text Messaging system if you need assistance. Please do not allow someone or something to impact your experience in a negative manner.

