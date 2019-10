AEW announced the following regarding tonight’s broadcast:

Tonight’s #AEWDynamite is starting on @tntdrama at 8/7c and will be simulcast on @TruTV … In the event of a baseball preemption #AEWDynamite will continue in full on Tru TV!

To find TruTV in your area visit this link – https://t.co/zcXOhZpkcV pic.twitter.com/3psJSmi4yW

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 9, 2019