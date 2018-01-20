Important Note For Fans Attending WWE Raw 25 Anniversary This Monday

WWE released the following information:

Arrive by: 4:30 PM on Monday, Jan. 22



Check-In: Main entrance of the Manhattan Center at 311 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001. There will be signage and staff directing VIP ticket holders to the VIP entry doors.



What you need to bring: Photo I.D. and ticket. Only VIP Meet & Greet ticket purchasers will be allowed entry



The meet and greet includes:



– 8×10 glossy photo of appearing WWE Legend



– Autograph on your chosen item (glossy photo provided by WWE OR other item you bring with you in accordance with venue specifications)



– You will have the opportunity to take a photo using your own camera (in accordance with venue specifications)



– After the Meet & Greet has concluded, you will make your way to your seat inside of the Grand Ballroom.



– Immediately following the event, a staff person will come to your seat to release your Exclusive Limited Edition WWE Event Chair for you to take home.



For any questions please contact WWE Fan Services at FanServices@wwecorp.com.

