Impressive Stats Regarding All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing PPV

As previously noted, All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing PPV quickly sold out when tickets went on sale. Cody Rhodes noted some interesting stats regarding ticket sales:
• Tickets purchased from all 50 states domestically(plus Puerto Rico / D.C)
• 9 countries. Canada, UK, Mexico, Australia, Costa Rica, Finland, Germany, Panama, Austria
• 1st same day sellout for pro-wrestling in Vegas ever!
Thank you fans for going "all in" on this dream.
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 13, 2019