Incident Involving Fan and Security During The Shield’s Entrance On WWE RAW (Video)

During Monday night’s Raw in Atlanta, Georgia, there was an incident between a fan and WWE’s security staff as The Shield made their entrance through the crowd for their match against The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus.

As Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were walking through the crowd, a fan approached the trio and apparently tried to take a photo as he had his phone in hand. When a member of WWE’s security tried to stop him, he stumbled down the steps and nearly bumped into Ambrose. The bald-headed staffer, who is WWE’s head of security, then grabbed the fan and shoved him away from The Shield.

Here is footage of the incident.