Indian Wrestler Reports To WWE Performance Center – Details

WWE sent out the following:

Indian wrestler Amanpreet Singh reports to WWE Performance Center

After signing a developmental contract with WWE, Amanpreet Singh, an independent wrestler and bodybuilder from Punjab, India, has reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

A powerful figure that stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 240 pounds, Singh endured a difficult childhood by channeling his energies into sports. He’s a self-taught bodybuilder who won local competitions before turning his focus to wrestling in 2011. Training under the likes of Savio Vega and Al Snow, Singh enjoyed success inside the ring in his native India, as well as in the United States and United Kingdom.

“I came to the U.S. with the dream that someday, I am going to make my country proud,” said Singh. “I would consider myself fortunate if I am able to become a positive role model for the youngsters of my country and impact lives. I don’t think I can find a better platform than WWE to empower myself to empower others, especially those back at home.”

Singh reports to the WWE PC along with several other recent additions from India, including Indian TV star Saurav Gurjar; Rinku Singh, a former pro baseball player from India and subject of the Netflix movie “Million Dollar Arm”; and Mae Young Classic alumna Kavita Devi, the first Indian woman to sign with WWE.