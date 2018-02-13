Indication Of Ronda Rousey Working Another WWE PPV Event

ESPN.com’s Arash Markazi shared the first look at the limited edition holographic WWE Summerslam tickets that feature former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and a number of other WWE stars.

With Rousey being under a multi-year contract with the sports entertainment, she is expected to work this upcoming pay-per-view event.