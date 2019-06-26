Indy Promotion’s Event Airing On The WWE Network

TheWrap.com is reporting that Evolve’s ten year anniversary special will be airing on the WWE Network. Here is an excerpt from the article:

Evolve was the birthplace for many current WWE and NXT Superstars so it is only fitting that their 10th Anniversary Celebration will be showcased live on WWE Network,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE executive vice president of talent, live events & creative, told TheWrap.

“Evolve 131” takes place on July 13 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The event — and the WWE Network livestream — will start at 8 p.m. ET.

Matt Riddle will be facing Drew Gulak at the event.