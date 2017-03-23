Indy Star Says Goldberg Can’t Wrestle, Alberto El Patron Cancels WWE WrestleMania Weekend Appearance

– In an interview with SportingNews.com, indy wrestler Matt Riddle was critical about Goldberg’s current in-ring abilities:

“Bill Goldberg can’t wrestle. That’s it. He knows it. The fact that the guy is very bold and claims he does MMA training and I know that’s bullsh*t. I saw him throw a knee on Rusev his first night back on Raw and he almost broke his hip when he fell on his back and they had him spear him and jackhammer him quick. His work in the ring — people always go it’s Goldberg, he can have a one minute match or whatever. Yeah, it’s one minute because he can’t work more than one minute. If he works more than one minute, it could Botchamania, you know? Even with one minute, it’s Botchamania almost.”

– It was announced today that Alberto El Patron has cancelled his upcoming appearance for the WrestleCon convention during Wrestlemania 33 weekend.

In a brief statement, Patron noted that he needs to be home with his girlfriend Paige and give her moral support following the leak of her nude photos/videos.