Indy Star Wants To Retire Brock Lesnar (Video)

Published On 01/28/2017

While speaking on a recent episode of “Hitting the Highspots”, Matt Riddle said his goal is to retire Brock Lesnar at someday at WrestleMania.

“Even in MMA, I always set outrageous goals. But trying to achieve that outrageous goal, you usually achieve a plethora of other goals that are good enough. So, ultimate goal — and this is legit — I want to retire Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.”

